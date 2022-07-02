Samples of external packaging of frozen beef tripe test positive for novel coronavirus and the whole batch has been destroyed and has not entered the market

MACAU, July 2 - Samples collected from the external packaging of a batch of frozen beef tripe imported from Argentina via Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus nucleic acid yesterday (1 July). The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) immediately initiated the contingency plan, and sealed the 60 boxes of affected frozen beef tripe weighing a total of 605 kilogrammes which are to be destroyed. None of the products concerned entered the market. IAM suspends the application of import of products from the processing plant concerned for one week starting from today.

IAM has also carried out thorough disinfection of the surrounding environment where the affected goods were kept, and information about individuals who have come into contact with the goods has been provided to the health authorities for investigation and follow-up. IAM has continuously requested business firms to strengthen the cleaning and disinfection of the external packaging of imported food products and urged the public to wash their hands frequently, so as to make joint efforts to prevent the pandemic.