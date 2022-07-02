Submit Release
News Search

There were 220 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,227 in the last 365 days.

Samples of external packaging of frozen beef tripe test positive for novel coronavirus and the whole batch has been destroyed and has not entered the market

MACAU, July 2 - Samples collected from the external packaging of a batch of frozen beef tripe imported from Argentina via Hong Kong tested positive for the novel coronavirus nucleic acid yesterday (1 July). The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) immediately initiated the contingency plan, and sealed the 60 boxes of affected frozen beef tripe weighing a total of 605 kilogrammes which are to be destroyed. None of the products concerned entered the market. IAM suspends the application of import of products from the processing plant concerned for one week starting from today.

IAM has also carried out thorough disinfection of the surrounding environment where the affected goods were kept, and information about individuals who have come into contact with the goods has been provided to the health authorities for investigation and follow-up. IAM has continuously requested business firms to strengthen the cleaning and disinfection of the external packaging of imported food products and urged the public to wash their hands frequently, so as to make joint efforts to prevent the pandemic.

You just read:

Samples of external packaging of frozen beef tripe test positive for novel coronavirus and the whole batch has been destroyed and has not entered the market

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.