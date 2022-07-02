From the desk of Shannon Moss, DPS PIO.

On Friday, July 1, 2022, at approximately 6:23 p.m. Maine State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on Rt. 7 in Corinna. Initial investigation determined that a motorcycle operated by 60-year-old Merle Page of Corinna was traveling north on Rt. 7 when he crossed the center line into opposing traffic striking a Chevy Silverado head on. Page was pronounced dead at the scene. He was not wearing a helmet.

The driver of the Chevy Silverado and his 8-year-old son were not injured. The State Police were assisted on scene by the Penobscot County Sherriff’s Office and the Corinna Fire Department.

The crash remains under investigation.

