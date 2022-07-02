MACAU, July 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-02 14:15

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 from evening to night High Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect

Typhoon “Chaba” is located at 260km west-southwest of Macao. “Chaba” is slowly moving northwest and is expected to make landfall between Zhanjiang and Maoming from the afternoon to evening. As the path of " Chaba " is further north than expected and its moving speed is slower, the impact on Macau will remain during the afternoon. As a result, typhoon signal No. 8 will remain in force in the afternoon.

Under the influence of the rainband of “Chaba”, occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms, with wind force level 7 - 8 and gusts are expected in Macao today.

In addition, all storm surge warnings are cancelled at 2:00 p.m. as the astronomical tide height is falling and the water level in the Inner Harbour area is decreasing.

SMG will closely monitor its development. The public should take precautions and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.