Submit Release
News Search

There were 561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,318 in the last 365 days.

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba" (Update Time: 2022-07-02 14:15)

MACAU, July 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-02 14:15

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.3 from evening to night High
Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect

Typhoon “Chaba” is located at 260km west-southwest of Macao. “Chaba” is slowly moving northwest and is expected to make landfall between Zhanjiang and Maoming from the afternoon to evening. As the path of " Chaba " is further north than expected and its moving speed is slower, the impact on Macau will remain during the afternoon. As a result, typhoon signal No. 8 will remain in force in the afternoon.

Under the influence of the rainband of “Chaba”, occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms, with wind force level 7 - 8 and gusts are expected in Macao today.

In addition, all storm surge warnings are cancelled at 2:00 p.m. as the astronomical tide height is falling and the water level in the Inner Harbour area is decreasing.

SMG will closely monitor its development. The public should take precautions and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

You just read:

Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba" (Update Time: 2022-07-02 14:15)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.