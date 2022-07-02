MACAU, July 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-02 17:10

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 19:00-22:00 High Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect

Typhoon “Chaba” made landfall near Maoming at 4 p.m. . As “Chaba” gradually weaken after landing and move inland. SMG will consider to issue the Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.3 between 7 p.m. and 10 p.m. depending on the situation. However, under the sustainable influence of broad circulation of “Chaba”, occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms, with wind force level 5 - 6 and gusts are expected in Macao in these two days.

SMG will closely monitor its development. The public should take precautions and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.