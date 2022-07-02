New Haven Barracks/ Aggravated Assault/ Felony Unlawful Trespass

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B5002051

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802)388-4919

DATE/TIME: 07/02/22, 0225 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Carterville Rd, Bristol, VT

VIOLATIONS: Aggravated Assault & Felony Unlawful Trespass

ACCUSED: Isaac Crawford

AGE: 22

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Keene, NH

VICTIM: Jason Jerome

AGE: 46

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VICTIM: Tim Armell

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

VICTIM: Anita Carter

AGE: 56

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Bristol, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 07/02/22 at approximately 0225 hours, Troopers responded to a disturbance on Carterville Road in the Town of Bristol. Investigation revealed Isaac Crawford (22) of Keene, NH was high on Methamphetamine when he entered two occupied residences knowing he was not privileged to do so. The residences belonged to Jason Jerome (46) and Anita Carter (56), respectively, who were asleep at the time and did not know Crawford. Crawford then unsuccessfully swung a baseball bat at Jerome, and a pickaxe at Tim Armell (56), who came out of his residence to assist.

Crawford was placed under arrest and transported to the New Haven Barracks for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Crawford was transported to the Northwest Regional Correctional Facility on $10,000 bail with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division the following business day.

Troopers were assisted on scene by the Bristol Rescue Squad and Middlebury Regional EMS for precautionary evaluations.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 07/05/22, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: Northwest Regional Correctional Facility

BAIL: $10,000

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.