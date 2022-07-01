66 additional positive cases between 00:00-24:00 yesterday (30 June), taking the total to 638

MACAU, July 1 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that from 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (30 June), Macao has recorded 66 additional cases that have tested positive by nucleic acid tests, taking the total number of cases to 638. Among the new cases, 31 were detected in the community, 35 were detected in individuals under management and control. Itineraries of the above cases will be uploaded to the Special Webpage Against Epidemics for public reference soon.

As of 08:00 today (01 July), a total of 10484 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation, including 1681 close contacts, 6641 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 523 secondary close contacts, 334 general contacts, and 667 accompanying persons.