MACAU, July 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-01 12:25

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.3 In effect Typhoon Signal No.8 Nighttime on 1st July to early morning on 2nd July Medium to relatively high "blue" Storm Surge Warning Afternoon on 1st July High "yellow" Storm Surge Warning Medium

Severe tropical storm “Chaba” is expected to move northwest and generally towards the western coast of Guangdong. It will move closest to Macao between this evening (1st) and tomorrow morning (2nd). As “Chaba” is gradually intensifying, which may further develop into a typhoon, and “Chaba” may take a more northerly path approaching Macao, the wind force in Macao may reach the lower bound of the wind force of typhoon signal No. 8. SMG will consider issuing typhoon signal No. 8 from nighttime to midnight depending on the development of “Chaba” and changes in the local wind.

Under the influence of the outer circulation of “Chaba”, its related rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. The winds will intensify, with frequent showers and thunderstorms from Friday(1st) to Sunday(3rd), showers and thunderstorms will become more frequent, with heavy showers and reaching level 6 -7 winds, with occasional 8 and gusty winds.

Meanwhile, as it is during the high phase of the astronomical tide today and tomorrow, slight flooding has occurred over Inner Harbor Area this morning. Under the combined influence of the storm surge and persistent rain, flooding around 0.5m is expected to occur on the 2nd, between morning and noon. At the same time, since “Chaba” may edge closer to Macao, the possibility of a yellow storm surge cannot be ruled out.

SMG will closely monitor its development. The public is advised to take precautions in advance and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.