MUR enforces stringent supervision on contractors, strives to eliminate potential safety hazards

MACAU, July 1 - Regarding the tilting incident of rebars that happened on site Lot B for the temporary housing project located on Lot P in Areia Preta on 25 June, the contractor has immediately reported to relevant entities. During the suspension of works in the relevant area, Macau Urban Renewal Limited (MUR) and third-party supervisors immediately conducted a thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

Currently, workers have been assigned to remove the tilted rebars as part of the precautionary measures taken before the typhoon hits to eliminate potential hazards at the site. MUR will make good use of this experience in its work, and continue to enforce stringent supervision on the contractor to implement corrective actions, ensuring works’ quality as well as transparency.

On 25 June, while assembling and fixing reinforcement for the pile cap for temporary housing project, the upper layer of rebars started to tilt and caused six workers to sustain scrapes. There were no serious injuries and workers were not required to be hospitalised.

After the incident, MUR immediately requested the contractor to suspend all works at the relevant area and reported the incident to relevant entities. A thorough investigation into the cause of the incident was carried out, jointly with the third-party supervisors, contractor and safety officer to conduct a throughout site investigation, hold ad-hoc meetings to review the operation procedures and identify potential hazards, to formulate corrective actions and standardise construction methodology to prevent similar incidents from occurring again.

After the third-party supervisors have determined the caused and accessed the site environment, workers removed the titled rebars in order to eliminate hazards before the typhoon hits.

In view of the epidemic prevention work and the development of the typhoon, MUR requires staff entering Lot P to conduct rapid antigen self-tests, in addition to strictly implements the epidemic measures at the construction site and the severe weather emergency response plan to ensure workers follow the guidelines for epidemic prevention and construction safety.