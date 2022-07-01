Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,358 in the last 365 days.

Subsistence Team suspends supplies delivery service today for buildings listed as Red Code Zones

MACAU, July 1 - As the tropical cyclone signal no. 3 is being hoisted in Macao, the Subsistence Team suspends today (1 July) the service of receiving daily supplies from relatives and friends for the households of the buildings listed as Red Code Zones. If the households have urgent needs, they are advised to call IAM’s hotline at 28337676 or the Social Welfare Bureau’s support hotline at 28261126, following which the Subsistence Team will handle the requests as soon as possible.

The households of the buildings listed as Red Code Zones have been notified of the arrangement via mobile phone SMS messages. The Subsistence Team will pay close attention to the changes in weather and inform the households via SMS messages when the service is resumed. The households’ understanding is appreciated.

You just read:

Subsistence Team suspends supplies delivery service today for buildings listed as Red Code Zones

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.