Subsistence Team suspends supplies delivery service today for buildings listed as Red Code Zones

MACAU, July 1 - As the tropical cyclone signal no. 3 is being hoisted in Macao, the Subsistence Team suspends today (1 July) the service of receiving daily supplies from relatives and friends for the households of the buildings listed as Red Code Zones. If the households have urgent needs, they are advised to call IAM’s hotline at 28337676 or the Social Welfare Bureau’s support hotline at 28261126, following which the Subsistence Team will handle the requests as soon as possible.

The households of the buildings listed as Red Code Zones have been notified of the arrangement via mobile phone SMS messages. The Subsistence Team will pay close attention to the changes in weather and inform the households via SMS messages when the service is resumed. The households’ understanding is appreciated.