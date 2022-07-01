Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba" (Update Time: 2022-07-01 11:40)
|Signals
|Forecast Period
|Probability
|Typhoon Signal No.3
|In effect
|Typhoon Signal No.8
|Nighttime on 1st July to early morning on 2nd July
|Medium to relatively high
|"blue" Storm Surge Warning
|Afternoon on 1st July
|High
|"yellow" Storm Surge Warning
|Medium
Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.