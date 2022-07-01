Submit Release
News Search

There were 823 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,358 in the last 365 days.

IAM steps up inspections and trimming of trees in response to stormy weather

MACAU, July 1 - As Tropical Cyclone Chaba gradually approaches Macao, it is expected to bring about showers and thunderstorms. The Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) has recently stepped up the inspections and trimming of trees in various districts to reduce the chance of collapse of trees in strong wind and rainstorm, with the aim of safeguarding public safety.

In order to reduce the impact of adverse weather on trees in the city and safeguard public safety, the tree maintenance personnel of IAM have stepped up the inspections of trees in various districts even in the epidemic control period. With regard to trees in bad health conditions and with defective structures, reinspections have been carried out while trimming and maintenance have been arranged. In addition, regular trimming has been carried out to trees with overly dense branches to reduce the weight of the tree crown and the area affected by wind, with the aim of minimising the chance of collapse of trees in strong wind and rainstorm. During the period of tree trimming, the public are advised to pay attention to the temporary traffic arrangements of the relevant road sections and not to enter the work area to avoid accidents.

IAM appeals to the public to carry out regular inspections and arrange trimming to trees inside their properties, and pay attention to the growth conditions of trees to avoid accidents. In addition, the public should avoid getting close to or staying under trees or slopes during rainstorm so as to prevent the danger caused by broken branches or landslide.

You just read:

IAM steps up inspections and trimming of trees in response to stormy weather

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.