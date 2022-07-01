NAT services will be suspended when typhoon signal no. 8 or above is hoisted; Health code of affected yellow code holders will not turn red

MACAU, July 1 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that when typhoon signal no. 8 or above is issued, services of the general viral nucleic acid testing stations at Pac On Ferry Terminal, Macao Forum, Kiang Wu Hospital, the University Hospital, Macao Federation of Trade Unions Workers Stadium, Qingmao Port and Hengqin Port will be suspended, until 2 hours after typhoon signal no. 8 is cancelled.

Individuals with booking affected by the typhoon may go to the original scheduled location for sampling within the next 3 days (2-4 July) by presenting the original booking confirmation. New appointment is not required.

Apart from this, services of the additional NAT stations for residents in yellow-coded zones, which are operated in Mong-Ha Sports Centre -1/F, Seac Pai Van Public School, Macau Workers’ Children School (Kindergarten Section), Patene Activity Centre and Pui Ching Middle School, as well as the mobile NAT buses parked at The Affiliated School of the University of Macau and Riviera Macau Terminal on Rua do Almirante Sérgio, will also be suspended during the hoist of typhoon signal no. 8 or above. Members of the public are advised not to go there for service. Residents in yellow-coded zones can go to the original scheduled location for sampling two hours after the lowering of the typhoon signal.

The Centre urges the public to pay attention to the weather conditions and not to go out under inclement weather. Individuals with yellow health code will not have the code converted to red for failing to get tested due to typhoon signal no.8 or other adverse weather conditions.