UM, Tsinghua and UESTC host the Workshop on IC Advances in China

MACAU, July 1 - The University of Macau (UM), Tsinghua University and the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China (UESTC) have hosted the 4th Workshop on IC Advances in China (ICAC 2022) online. 49 experts of integrated circuit (IC) design gave presentations during the workshop, which attracted more than 3,900 registered audience members. About 60% of the registered audience members are academics, with the rest coming from the industry.

It was sponsored by seven leading chip design companies, namely Huawei HiSilicon, Beken Corporation, Sanechips, Silergy, GigaDevice, 3Peak, and NewRadio Tech. The ICAC workshop provided a top-level platform for academics and industry practitioners of IC design in China to openly discuss technical topics, seek partnerships, and stimulate new ideas. Its speakers included renowned professors from institutions including MIT, Tsinghua University, Peking University, UM, UESTC, City University of Hong Kong, Fudan University and Southeast University, as well as representatives from NewRadio Tech. The workshop covered a wide range of topics, including analog and mixed-signal electronics, digital transformation and machine learning, wired and wireless communications, as well as power supply and ultra-low power design.

The workshop had two additional special sessions. The first one was the International Solid-State Circuits Conference’s (ISSCC) China Promotion event, which was organised by the ISSCC Far East Regional Committee and co-organised by the ICAC. Academician Huang Ru, president of Southeast University, gave a welcome speech encouraging Chinese researchers and engineers to bring more innovations to the field of chip design and present them on the international platform of the ISSCC. This was followed by a briefing from Prof Law Man Kay, an expert from the State-Key Laboratory of Analog and Mixed-Signal VLSI (University of Macau) and the ISSCC’s International Technical Program Committee (ITPC) Far East Vice-Chair. Prof Law gave an update on the ongoing preparation for the ISSCC 2023. Also during the event, 11 members of the ITPC presented some latest technological developments in their fields. The second special session was a forum of guests from industrial sectors. Hosted by Sun Nam, a professor from Tsinghua University and chair of the ICAC 2022, the forum brought five company founders and chief technology officers together for an in-depth discussion about topics including industry-academia collaboration.