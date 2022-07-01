Mobile NAT bus at Riviera Macau Terminal on Rua do Almirante Sérgio to suspend service from 5:00 pm

MACAU, July 1 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre indicates that, due to the impact of typhoon, flooding may occur in low-lying regions; for this reason, services of the mobile NAT bus parking at The Riviera Macau terminal on Rua do Almirante Sérgio will suspend from 5:00 pm today (1 July).

Citizens who have scheduled booking at the said mobile NAT bus at a time later than 5:00 pm today (1 July) may take NAT samples at other NAT stations nearby.