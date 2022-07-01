Submit Release
IAS urges social facilities to take preventive measures against typhoon and flooding

MACAU, July 1 - The Direção dos Serviços Meteorológicos e Geofísicos  is considering issuing tropical storm signal 8 during the night or in the early morning hours of tomorrow as typhoon Chaba is approaching.

The IAS urges social facilities and the citizens to follow the weather forecast closely and to take necessary preventive measures against typhoons and flooding, such as properly locking doors and windows, placing permeable objects in high places and installing watertight doors, among others.

