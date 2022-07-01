People who failed to collect rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks during Citywide NAT will be notified by text message

MACAU, July 1 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre states that, as individuals in the lockdown zones (Red Code zones) were under closed management during the citywide NAT, they were unable to get the rapid antigen test kits and KN95 masks distributed during the citywide NAT drive.

Relevant persons will be notified by the Health Bureau via text message, they may then collect the materials at designated time and location by presenting their personal identification documents and the text message.