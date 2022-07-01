Health Bureau announces health service arrangements of Conde de São Januário General Hospital and Health Centres/Stations during the hoist of typhoon signal No. 8 or higher

MACAU, July 1 - The Health Bureau announces that, during the hoist of typhoon signal No. 8 or higher, to safeguard the safety of the public, the health services provided by the Health Bureau will be arranged as follows:

1. Emergency, Inpatient and Outpatient Services of Conde de São Januário General Hospital

The Accident & Emergency Department (including the Island Emergency Station), the Inpatient Service, Haemodialysis Unit will remain functional as normal. During the hoist of typhoon, only the entrance at the previous Emergency Room will remain open for access to the CHCSJ Emergency Building, other entrances will be closed.

The specialist outpatient services (including outpatient clinics, radiology, clinical pathology, day hospital of haemato-oncology, specialist outpatient pharmacy, endoscopy service of internal medicine, day diagnosis and treatment service of urology) and non-urgent medical services will be suspended. For resumption of services, members of the public are advised to stay tuned to the latest announcements through radio and television.

Patients who missed their appointments due to the typhoon will be notified of the new appointment date within 14 working days by the concerned departments/units via telephone or text message. For affected users of blood sampling service of clinical pathology, they will be notified for the new arrangement via text message; for people in need of analysis service due to health condition, they may attend the blood sampling service on the first working day after the typhoon.

Besides, all visiting hours in CHCSJ have been suspended until further notice; tele-visits can be arranged by the hospital if necessary. For enquiry regarding the above content, please call the 24-hour hotline at 8390 3600 (during hoist of typhoon) or 8390 6000 (office hours after the typhoon).

2. Health Centres, Health Stations and Blood Transfusion Centre

During the hoist of typhoon signal No. 8 or higher, Tap Seac Health Centre, Fai Chi Kei Health Centre, Hac Sa Wan Health Centre, Ilha Verde Health Centre, Praia do Manduco Health Centre, Ocean Gardens Health Centre, Nossa Senhora do Carmo – Lago Health Centre, Seac Pai Van Health Centre and Coloane Health Station will be exceptionally opened to offer emergency services. Services in Hoi Pong Health Centre will be suspended.

Services of Blood Transfusion Centre, group donation services and blood donation bus will be suspended.

3. Arrangement for COVID-19 Vaccination Services:

Services of the vaccination stations at Macao Forum and Nossa Senhora do Carmo - Lago Health Centre will be suspended.