IAM calls for public cooperation with environmental hygiene measures implemented in response to typhoon and storm surge

MACAU, July 1 - In order to cope with the environmental hygiene conditions that may arise during typhoon or storm surge, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) appeals to the public to cooperate with the measures for garbage collection and clearance implemented before and after typhoon, and to handle and dispose of garbage properly so as to reduce the impact of the strike of typhoon on Macao and elevate the efficiency of garbage clearance.

Prior to the issue of Tropical Cyclone Signal no. 8, IAM coordinates with the Macau Residue System Company, Ltd. to reinforce some garbage collection facilities and speed up the garbage clearance in the streets in advance. The public should temporarily store the garbage at home and dispose of it after the Tropical Cyclone Signal no. 8 is cancelled, with priority given to disposal of perishable domestic waste. Building management entities should temporarily keep the garbage bins in the buildings and avoid placing them in public streets to prevent them from being blown down by typhoon and aggravating the condition of garbage accumulation.

In addition, the public and businesses in low-lying areas must not discard wet goods directly in the streets or outside the shops. They should cooperate with the garbage collection work of the government and the Macau Residue System Company, Ltd., and discard garbage at designated collection locations after classifying it, putting it in plastic bags and sealing it. IAM will adopt temporary measures according to the conditions in the city and set up temporary garbage collection points, compacting trash collection vehicles and large skips at appropriate locations to facilitate the focused and swift garbage clearance by cleaning workers and vehicles.

