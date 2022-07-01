All temporary NAT stations and NAT mobile buses will temporarily suspend their service after typhoon signal no. 8 is hoisted tonight at 21:30

MACAU, July 1 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre stated that, since Macau Meteorological and Geophysical Bureau has already announced that typhoon signal no. 8 will be hoisted at 21:30 tonight (July 1), all the NAT stations set for the convenience of people with yellow health code, including Mong-Ha Sports Stadium, 1st floor, Escola Oficial de Seac Pai Van, Kindergarten of Lou Hau School, Patane Activity Centre, Pui Ching Middle School, as well as the NAT mobile buses, will suspend their service after sampling those people who have already entered the stations or buses. Citizens who have not left home for those stations or buses are urged not to head for sampling for the time being.

For those who are affected by the typhoon and cannot go to take NAT at the appointed time slot, they can take the proof of their original appointment and go directly to the appointed sampling location for the test within 3 days (July 2-4) without making appointment again. If people with yellow health code cannot take NAT due to typhoon signal no. 8 or inclement weather, their health code will not turn red because of this.