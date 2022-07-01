Subsistence Team continues to work when tropical cyclone signal is issued to gain time for survey on households and provision of support in new building listed as Red Code Zone

MACAU, July 1 - According to the latest announcement of the Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre, Centro Comercial Master (residential) located in Rua de Horta e Costa has been changed from a Yellow Code Zone to a Red Code Zone. As the severe tropical storm “Chaba” is approaching Macao, the Municipal Affairs Bureau (IAM) immediately sent personnel to carry out large-scale cleaning and disinfection work in the public areas of the building. The Subsistence Team was also immediately dispatched to gain time to complete the survey on households and distribute emergency food packs for two days to the households to serve as food reserves during the typhoon when the delivery of vegetables and frozen meat food packs or boxed meals is not possible.