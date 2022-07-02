Submit Release
Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba" (Update Time: 2022-07-02 01:05)

MACAU, July 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-02 01:05

Signals Forecast Period Probability
Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect
"yellow" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.8SE is currently in effect. “Chaba” is expected to intensify into a typhoon, and move northwest towards the western coast of Guangdong. It will move closest to Macao in the morning.

Under the influence of the circulation of “Chaba”, its related rainband will bring unsettled weather to Macao. The wind will intensify, and occasional heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in Macao. The wind is expected to reach a wind level of 6 -8 and have gusty winds.

Meanwhile, during the high phase of the astronomical tide today, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persistent rain, flooding around 0.5m to 1.0m is expected to occur from 7 am to 3 pm. The Yellow Storm Surge Warning is in effect.

SMG will closely monitor its development. The public should take precautions and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.

