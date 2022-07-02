MACAU, July 1 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-02 04:00

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Tropical Cyclone Warning Signal No.8SE is currently in effect. “Chaba” is expected to intensify into a typhoon, and move northwest towards the western coast of Guangdong. It is expected to be closest to Macao in these few hours. Winds in Macao are expected to maintain, having a wind level of 8 and gusty winds. Under the influence of the rainband of “Chaba”, occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in Macao.

Meanwhile, during the high phase of the astronomical tide today, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persistent rain, flooding around 0.5m to 1.0m is expected to occur from 7 am to 3 pm. The Yellow Storm Surge Warning is in effect.

SMG will closely monitor its development. The public should take precautions and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.