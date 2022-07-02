56 additional positive cases between 00:00-24:00 yesterday (01 July), taking the total to 694

MACAU, July 2 - The Novel Coronavirus Response and Coordination Centre announces that from 00:00 to 24:00 yesterday (01 July), Macao has recorded 56 additional cases that have tested positive by nucleic acid tests, taking the total number of cases to 694. Among the new cases, 33 were detected in the community, 23 were detected in individuals under management and control. Itineraries of the above cases will be uploaded to the Special Webpage Against Epidemics for public reference soon.

As of 08:00 today (02 July), a total of 10,792 individuals have been followed up by epidemiological investigation, including 1,747 close contacts, 6,798 non-core close contacts (i.e. people with common track), 538 secondary close contacts, 334 general contacts, and 681 accompanying persons.