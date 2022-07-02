MACAU, July 2 - Possible warning signals to be issued due to the impact on "Chaba"

Update Time: 2022-07-02 10:10

Signals Forecast Period Probability Typhoon Signal No.8 In effect "yellow" Storm Surge Warning In effect

Typhoon “Chaba” is still intensifying slowly and moving northwest towards the western coast of Guangdong. “Chaba” is 280 km away from Macao. Winds in Macao are increasing, southeasterly to easterly, will reach wind force level 8 – 9, with gusts. Under the influence of the rainband of “Chaba”, occasionally heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in Macao.

Meanwhile, under the combined influence of the storm surge and persistent rain, there is flooding in the Southern Inner Harbour area. Flooding around 0.5m to 1.0m is expected to occur from 10 am to 3 pm. The Yellow Storm Surge Warning is in effect.

SMG will closely monitor its development. The public should take precautions and pay attention to the latest news.

Remarks: The probabilities of issuing severe weather warning signals for the next one or two days are provided in the table. Public can learn the possibility of being affected by the tropical cyclone over the specific period of time in Macao so that necessary precautions can be well prepared earlier. Please keep notice of our latest information.