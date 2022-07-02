Suspects and Vehicles Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and vehicles in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and offense that occurred on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 1500 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

At approximately 2:11 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victims. The suspects assaulted the victims and took property before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

The suspects, seen wearing tactical vests, and the vehicles they were operating, can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicles, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.