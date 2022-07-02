Submit Release
News Search

There were 796 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,303 in the last 365 days.

Suspects and Vehicles Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

 

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Third District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects and vehicles in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) and offense that occurred on Thursday, June 23, 2022, in the 1500 block of 9th Street, Northwest.

 

At approximately 2:11 pm, the suspects entered an establishment at the listed location. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victims. The suspects assaulted the victims and took property before fleeing the scene in a vehicle.

 

The suspects, seen wearing tactical vests, and the vehicles they were operating, can be seen in the photos below:

 

 

Anyone who can identify these individuals or vehicles, or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

You just read:

Suspects and Vehicles Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 1500 Block of 9th Street, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.