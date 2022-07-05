Connect Circle, a groundbreaking healthy lifestyle community for women, has announced its July launch date.

Healthy Lifestyle Community

Connect Circle is a one-of-a-kind healthy lifestyle community for women.

If you don't make time for your wellness, you will be forced to make time for your illness.” — Vilmos Bond

MIDLAND, NC, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Connect Circle, a groundbreaking online health community for women, has announced its July launch date

Connect Circle is thrilled to announce the launch of its new healthy lifestyle community on July 11, 2022. Connect Circle is a one-of-a-kind healthy living online community for women. Its emphasis is on teaching women how to live a healthy lifestyle rather than simply focusing on strict weight loss. It’s about improving one daily habit at a time.

“Start where you are, use what you have, and do what you can.” Connect Circle is ready to meet women where they are and help them on a journey to a healthy lifestyle. Founded by Nutrition Coach, Vilmos Bond, Connect Circle was established with the sole purpose of bringing together the largest group of women who share the same goals of living a healthy, sustainable lifestyle and positively impacting one another. Connect Circle's ambition is to be passionate, powerful, and a positive example of the endless possibilities that a healthy lifestyle can bring to those who are truly committed.

Because the members control the online space, Connect Circle is like a real-life community. It is a place where members decide what to discuss, learn, or share. The aim is for every user to feel a sense of freedom, mastery, purpose, and progress. Connect Circle is a social network that rewards individuals for sharing and learning new things.

As the website states, “This Community is Powered by a common goal, Your Health!” Members are encouraged to socialize and have fun while improving their health. Participants will learn from one another and have access to the latest fashion, science-based products, free nutrition coaching, and peer support.

Connect Circle offers a range of features designed to help women achieve and maintain their healthy lifestyle objectives. From wellness groups to wellness products, community auctions, fashion collections, business listings, and more, the system offers a plethora of features designed to empower women while creating an outstanding experience for all members. There is also an exclusive group of members called Ambassadors who will do training, presentations, and online events.

The revolutionary health community for women focuses on the following key elements:

Empowerment

Achievement

Relationships

These three foundational elements are critical to the success of any healthy lifestyle and have thus been baked into the Connect Circle structure. To advance and live a truly extraordinary life, one must maintain a constant focus on sharing their experiences and building relationships. Achieving these goals leads to a happy, healthy lifestyle, which is the goal of Connect Circle.

Connect Circle is unique in that it takes a distinct approach to develop healthy lifestyle habits while combining several facets of daily life. Members of the community can get health and beauty guidance, as well as self-development advice, while also making new friends and exploring new interests. Members will earn points, badges, rewards, ranks, certificates, and achievements as they progress, making it a fun journey.

The innovative platform brings the element of fun back into social media by motivating and inspiring members while also incentivizing them to interact with each other and local businesses. Likewise, as the community starts up, they are offering a range of benefits to early joiners. The launch of Connect Circle is July 11, 2022. As Founder and Nutrition Coach Vilmos Bond said, “If you don't make time for your wellness, you will be forced to make time for your illness.”

About Connect Circle: It is about Progress, not Perfection. Connect Circle, a healthy lifestyle community founded by Nutrition Coach Vilmos Bond, lives by this motto. The ground-breaking health community for women is an online space dedicated to helping women reach their full potential and maintain good health.

CONTACT: To find out more about Connect Circle, how to sign up, or to schedule an interview for an article, please contact us.

Website: https://connectcircle.co/

Email: Info@connectcircle.co

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/Connectcirclecommunity

https://www.twitter.com/connectcircle

Learn About Our Healthy Lifestyle Community For Women