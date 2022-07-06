Crypto Exchange Italia State of Mine Gives Back to the Less Fortunate
Using Cryptocurrency to Influence Education & The Greater GoodCHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The founder and CEO of Italia State of Mine, David Italia, is a young entrepreneur working hard to lead the market into trustworthy territory. The market has never seen a company come in and demand transparency, safety, and security the way Italia State of Mine has. So, how are they doing this? Well, Italia State of Mine is a multi-service crypto firm providing an integrated suite of offerings, including a full-service exchange, cryptocurrency ATM infrastructure, mining farms, crypto staking, and a variety of educational content.
If you’re unfamiliar with cryptocurrency, the takeaway here is that they are an all-inclusive cryptocurrency services business. The company has built a proprietary business model that interconnects these business pillars to maximize efficiency and reduce fees. The real magic in the business model comes from the use of profits to support charitable causes and meaningful regulation in the space. They use the power and profitability of the industry to instill trust, provide education, and guide the public through the technology revolution of cryptocurrency.
Until now, we’ve seen company after company build cash cows and suck money away from customers. It can often be difficult to separate legitimate opportunities from ill-advised investments. Italia State of Mine has taken the responsibility of shifting the market from pure profitability to sustainability and positive implications to society. Quite honestly, we believe Italia State of Mine is an innovative company that will forever be known for their positive impact on the industry, and the world.
Why do people buy cryptocurrency?
Bitcoin and most other cryptocurrencies are backed by a technology called blockchain. The blockchain is a tamper-resistant record of transactions that makes its data nearly impossible to hack. Now this isn’t to say that hackers don’t prey on the cryptocurrency industry, but their efforts are typically centered around hacking passwords and software infrastructures.
Blockchain technology removes central banks and governments from directly managing the money supply. This eliminates the potential for inflation. When the value of crypto changes, it’s solely based on supply and demand, similar to most products sold. So, the more accepted a cryptocurrency is, the higher the value. All of these things together make cryptocurrency a very popular, and technologically advanced asset.
Is cryptocurrency a good investment?
Crypto can be a great way to invest and generate a lot of wealth. The unfortunate reality though is that it’s a relatively volatile market; and the volatility is driven almost entirely by skepticism. So, in turn, the future and profitability of the market ride on easing the skepticism and fear of the average Joe. The more accepted crypto becomes, the more valuable it becomes.
On the other hand, if the market sees too many scam artists and greedy executives trying to take advantage, it could lose value and become a bad investment. At the end of the day, the future of cryptocurrency rests on how the market is developed and grown today. This is why it’s so crucial that meaningful regulation is put in place and companies with the right intentions are supported and encouraged in the market.
How Can I Make a Difference Too?
The best part of Italia State of Mine’s business model is that you can make a difference simply by choosing to use their products and services. When you buy/sell/trade crypto with them vs their competition, you’re making an unprecedented impact to the industry and the world.
If you aren’t ready to get involved in crypto just yet, we recommend checking out their educational content on their social media channels. They also post about their philanthropic activities and regulatory accomplishments. And if you’re wanting to get even deeper involvement, they’re rumored to be launching a crowdfunding campaign soon to fuel a business expansion project. Crowdfunding is where you can purchase equity in a private company, similar to buying stock in a public company. The CEO says to follow on social media for more information coming soon on that.
So, is Cryptocurrency Here to Stay?
Cryptocurrency used to be a foreign concept and a huge gamble. Today, it’s not that way. Crypto is seeing huge returns on investment, and widespread adoption as spendable currency to purchase goods and services. The reality is: cryptocurrency is here to stay, and will likely grow tremendously in our lifetimes. The real question is how we can influence healthy growth and support regulation and transparency in the space. Italia State of Mine is the first company to step up to the plate on this, and that’s why we support them in their journey.
David Italia
Italia State Of Mine LLC
+1 704-291-1063
david.italia@italiastateofmine.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other
Cryptocurrency Exchange Italia State of Mine Gives Back to the Less Fortunate.