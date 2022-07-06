Mars Branded SKITTLES®, STARBURST® Cotton Candy to Launch along with SNICKERS®, TWIX® and M&M’S® Cookie Dough
Taste of Nature, Inc. will launch some of the most innovative products in its 30 year history in collaboration with iconic Mars Brands SKITTLES®, STARBURST®
We are excited about our partnership with Mars and their iconic brands that will bring consumers brand-new candy-inspired flavors that are sure to tantalize their taste buds”SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, July 6, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Taste of Nature, Inc (“TON”) today announces its most innovative product launches yet in partnership with Mars. For starters, TON will launch cotton candy with both the SKITTLES® and STARBURST® brands in an unprecedented collaboration. These highly anticipated launches will further cement TON’s global leadership in the growing cotton candy category. Consumers will be thrilled with this cotton candy featuring the fan-favorite flavors of the classic SKITTLES® and STARBURST® brands, just in time for summertime fun.
In this unique launch, the two brands have teamed up to create the perfect cotton candy treat designed to taste like a handful of SKITTLES® candy, executing bold, fruitiness The flavorful cotton candy will also be launched with the STARBURST® brand, allowing consumers to enjoy their “Fave Reds”, cherry and strawberry treats, in an entirely new way. The cotton candy versions of these classic brands will allow fans a truly mouth-watering and unique way to enjoy these on-trend and timeless classics.
To further enhance the partnership, TON will be launching SNICKERS®,TWIX ® and M&M’S® edible cookie dough creations in both bite-sized nuggets and spoonable versions. These Doughlicious items don’t require refrigeration as they are utilizing egg-free, butter-free formulations as well as heat-treated flour. By using crumbled pieces of SNICKERS®, TWIX® and M&M’S® in its proprietary formulation, TON is confident these unique edible cookie doughs will deliver distinctive flavor combinations that will exceed customers’ expectations. Whereas the spoonable doughs are sure to be a popular dessert, the bite-sized nuggets will be a perfect snackable treat as well as a perfect dessert and/or baking topping!
TON will be supporting this partnership launch with bold social media content. "We are excited about our partnership with Mars and their iconic brands that will bring consumers brand-new candy-inspired flavors that are sure to tantalize their taste buds and allow them to experience these brands in an innovative format," said Scott Samet, President of Taste of Nature, Inc. "Our partnership with Mars has given us the rare opportunity to engage consumers with unique products and iconic brands that will surely be “must-try” products,” Samet added.
The licensed partnership was brokered by Mars Wrigley’s licensing agency, Brand Central.
About Taste of Nature, Inc.
Founded in 1992, Taste of Nature, Inc is a rapidly growing confectionery and snack food manufacturing company whose fun and innovative products may be found on store shelves nationwide. Now celebrating a 30 year milestone, the company manufactures and markets a wide variety of licensed and proprietary brands including: Cookie Dough Bites®, Doughslish®, Mrs Fields® Cookies, Sqwigglies®, Muddy Bears®, Cotton Candy Swirlz®, Dr Pepper® Cotton Candy, Snake Bitez® Gummi Snakes, Ginormous® Gummi Bears, Hawaiian Punch® Cotton Candy, Shari® Candies and more.
For more information about Taste of Nature, Inc., please visit www.candyasap.com. Join us on Facebook and Instagram.
About Mars, Incorporated
For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This idea is at the center of who we have always been as a global, family-owned business. Today, Mars is transforming, innovating and evolving in ways that affirm our commitment to making a positive impact on the world around us.
Across our diverse and expanding portfolio of confectionery, food, and petcare products and services, we employ 125,000 dedicated Associates who are all moving in the same direction: forward. With $40 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including DOVE®, EXTRA®, M&M's®, MILKY WAY®, SNICKERS®, TWIX®, ORBIT®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, SKITTLES®, BEN'S ORIGINAL™, WHISKAS®, COCOAVIA®, and 5™; and take care of half of the world's pets through our nutrition, health and services businesses, including AniCura, Banfield Pet Hospitals™, BluePearl®, Linnaeus, and VCA™.
We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper as well. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to take action every day to help create a world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. The Mars Compass, inspired by the Economics of Mutuality, is used to measure the company's progress in service of its purpose; The world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today.
For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.
Scott Samet
Taste of Nature Inc
+1 310-396-4433
email us here