Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a multi-state letter, led by West Virginia, to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding the ongoing baby formula supply issues throughout the United States. This issue has plagued the entire country for weeks on end and Texas families are paying the price. The letter was sent in response to the FTC’s request for comments on possible causes of the infant formula shortage.

“The Biden Administration’s careless policies are plaguing Americans with soaring inflation and widespread supply shortages. Sadly, these bad policy decisions are forcing parents to panic when unable to find formula for their infants,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We call upon the president to do what’s best for our country and reverse the ill-conceived policies that have created this crisis.”

The FDA is now under investigation by Department of Health and Human Services for its handling of major supply shortages nationwide, including its decision to temporarily close a manufacturing plant that produces 20% of all formula in the country in the midst of this debacle.

