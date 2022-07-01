Submit Release
News Search

There were 919 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,295 in the last 365 days.

AG Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to the Fed­er­al Trade Com­mis­sion on Baby For­mu­la Shortage

Attorney General Ken Paxton sent a multi-state letter, led by West Virginia, to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) regarding the ongoing baby formula supply issues throughout the United States. This issue has plagued the entire country for weeks on end and Texas families are paying the price. The letter was sent in response to the FTC’s request for comments on possible causes of the infant formula shortage.  

“The Biden Administration’s careless policies are plaguing Americans with soaring inflation and widespread supply shortages. Sadly, these bad policy decisions are forcing parents to panic when unable to find formula for their infants,” said Attorney General Paxton. “We call upon the president to do what’s best for our country and reverse the ill-conceived policies that have created this crisis.”

The FDA is now under investigation by Department of Health and Human Services for its handling of major supply shortages nationwide, including its decision to temporarily close a manufacturing plant that produces 20% of all formula in the country in the midst of this debacle.  

To read the comment letter click here. 

You just read:

AG Pax­ton Sends Let­ter to the Fed­er­al Trade Com­mis­sion on Baby For­mu­la Shortage

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.