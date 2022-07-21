Ian Bartley’s newly released “Emotions” is an informative handbook that explains why everyone experiences burnout.

Emotions: The Devils Playground: Causes of Burnout Author, Ian Bartley

“Emotions” from Book Vine Press author Ian Bartley is a fundamental account that aims to let the readers understand the root cause of burnout and its effects.

Dear friends, I believe this book can help you identify the reasons you may be feeling burnt out and can help you make the changes to avoid a breakdown in professional occupation and relationships.” — Ian Bartley, Author