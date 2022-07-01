Paving Upgrades Begin in Next Phase of the Geistown Corridor Improvement Project in Cambria County

​The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) today announced prime contractor, Swank Construction Co., LLC, of New Kensington, will begin milling, paving and continue signal upgrade work as part of the next phase of the project that realigned Route 3016 (Scalp Avenue) and Route 3016 (Bedford Street) to intersect with Route 756 (Belmont Street) into a single-lane roundabout in Geistown Borough Stonycreek and Richland townships, Cambria County.

Beginning Thursday, July 7, the contractor will begin milling operations along Route 3016 (Bedford Street/Scalp Avenue), followed by Route 3018 (Bedford Street) and Route 756 (Bedford Street). Once milling operations are complete paving will take place followed by final line painting. Daily delays are likely while these operations take place.

Also, traffic signal upgrades will continue taking place between Penrod Street and Bel Air Plaza along Scalp Avenue, Bedford Street and Belmont Street.

Traffic will be controlled by flaggers and delays are likely while these operations take place.

Motorists should expect delays up to 15 minutes at various times throughout these stages and are advised to use caution driving through the work area. All work is weather dependent.

Overall work on this project included adding a two-way center-turn lane, replacement of the Scalp Avenue Bridge with a single-lane roundabout, which will provide safer access to properties and minor streets along the corridor, along with shoulder reconstruction, lane reconfiguration, milling and paving. New sidewalks and ADA ramps have also been added.

All work on this $7.8 million project is expected to be completed by mid-November 2022.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

Subscribe to PennDOT news in Bedford, Blair, Cambria, Fulton, Huntingdon, and Somerset counties at www.Penndot.pa.gov/District9

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Follow local PennDOT news on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram.

Media contact: Tara M. Callahan-Henry, 814-696-7101





