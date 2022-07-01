DEQ hosting community information meeting July 26 in Fayetteville to discuss updates related to GenX and Chemours’ Fayetteville Works facility

Raleigh

Jul 1, 2022

RALEIGH – The N.C. Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) will host an in-person community information meeting on Tuesday, July 26, at the Crown Theatre, located in the Crown Complex at 1960 Coliseum Drive in Fayetteville to share information and answer questions about how the Environmental Protection Agency’s newly released, lower health advisory for GenX impacts private drinking water well sampling in Bladen, Cumberland, Robeson and Sampson counties.

Along with well sampling information, DEQ’s air, water and waste management divisions will provide additional updates. Officials from the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services will provide an overview about potential health effects and ways to reduce exposure.

When: Tuesday, July 26, 2022

Schedule: Registration opens at 5:30 p.m.; meeting begins at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Crown Theatre in the Crown Complex – 1960 Coliseum Drive, Fayetteville, NC 28306

On June 15, 2022, the EPA set a final lifetime health advisory level for GenX of 10 parts per trillion (ppt), which replaced the state’s provisional drinking water health goal of 140 ppt developed by NCDHHS and adopted in 2018. The Consent Order requires Chemours to provide public water or whole-building filtration for any private drinking water well with a GenX concentration above a health advisory, which is now 10 ppt.

In a letter dated June 15, 2022, DEQ has directed Chemours to revise its Drinking Water Compliance Plan and Feasibility Study Report, and provide public water or whole-building filtration systems to any party with a private drinking water well contaminated by GenX chemicals in exceedance of 10 ppt as required by paragraph 19 of the Consent Order. Chemours must submit a plan for transitioning affected parties who have previously received reverse osmosis systems to public water or whole-building filtration systems where required by July 13.

DEQ estimates more than 1700 additional private well users will now be eligible for whole-building filtration or connection to a public water supply.

Information for residents in Bladen, Cumberland, Robeson and Sampson counties can be found at: https://deq.nc.gov/news/key-issues/genx-investigation/genx-information-residents.

# # #