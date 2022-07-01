Submit Release
News Search

There were 977 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,271 in the last 365 days.

IDNR accepting applications for Habitat Fund Project and Pheasant Fund grant opportunities


SPRINGFIELD, ILLINOIS, July 1 - The Illinois Department of Natural Resources is accepting applications for two grant opportunities through Aug. 2: the Illinois Habitat Fund and the State Pheasant Fund grants.


The Illinois Habitat Fund Special Funds Grant Program enhances game and non-game wildlife habitat through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities. The State Pheasant Fund Special Funds Grant Program enhances pheasant habitat through projects developed by not-for-profit organizations and governmental entities.


Funding for both grants comes from the sale of habitat stamps to sportsmen and sportswomen. This year, all applications for these grants will be accepted online through the Amplifund portal.




Both sites include links to the appropriate Amplifund portal. For questions or assistance, please contact Susan Duke at susan.duke@illinois.gov or call 217-785-4416.


You just read:

IDNR accepting applications for Habitat Fund Project and Pheasant Fund grant opportunities

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.