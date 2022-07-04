Anna Aliyeva-Kalyagina, Finding New Meanings and Conveying Spiritual Harmony

"We have a lot of sun, sea, air, and colors. And all this is reflected in my work." Anna Aliyeva-Kalyagina

The main thing in our life is love, and my works are permeated with it, regardless of what technique they are painted with and what is depicted"
— Anna Aliyeva-Kalyagina

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 4, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Anna Aliyeva-Kalyagina has been awarded the ATIM's Top 60 Masters Award by ArtTour International Magazine. Originally from Azerbaijan, this Artist has earned world recognition for her reflective works. We share with you here some insights from the artist.
Anna Aliyeva-Kalyagina "I was born in Baku, Azerbaijan. We have a lot of sun, sea, air, and colors. And all this is reflected in my work. Only when I approach the easel does my soul begin to sing. I write with my soul what I feel with my heart. I need to find new meanings and convey my spiritual harmony to the viewer in art. The main thing in our life is love, and my works are permeated with it, regardless of what technique they are painted with and what is depicted."

Anna Aliyeva-Kalyagina was also featured in the Amazon Best-Seller book, ATIM's Top 60 Masters, published by ArtTour International Magazine. This book features all artists awarded the 2022 ATIM's Top 60 Masters Awards

News provided by Viviana Puello for ArtTour International Magazine

Viviana Puello-Grimandi
ArtTour International Magazine
viviana@arttourinternational.com
