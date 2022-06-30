WEDC makeover contest: Reveal of renovated Mayville store

The big reveal of Fred’s Beds in downtown Mayville took place Wednesday following the completion of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation’s seventh annual Main Street Makeover contest.

Owners Jeff and Janine Andes were named winners in the contest back in January. They worked with the staffs at Wisconsin Main Street and Milwaukee-based Retailworks, Inc. on interior and exterior improvements to the building’s look and customer experience, using $10,000 from the makeover program to implement those changes.

