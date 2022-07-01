Life Mastery Guide, Kristen Bomas Introduces New Book “The Journey of A Sage”
Noted South Florida Psychotherapist, Speaker & Author Will Discuss Her Transformational Self-Help Book at Book Launch Event in Boca Raton on July 21
The Journey of a Sage will open doors people never knew were closed and allow readers to master their own lives instead of floundering in its shadows”BOCA RATON , FL, UNITES STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Noted South Florida life mastery guide Kristen Bomas has announced the official launch of her dynamic new book, The Journey of a Sage, now available for purchase online. The Journey of a Sage provides guidance and tools to understand and master life challenges efficiently and effectively. Bomas guides readers through the teachings and “template” she has developed over nearly three decades of private practice, as well as during her own personal journey. The book encourages its readers to “learn how to surrender to life as a river surrenders to its flow.”
— Kristen Bomas, Speaker, Author, Workshop Facilitator
The Journey of a Sage offers diagrams and descriptions that give readers an understanding of life, its blocks and challenges, and provides a template to find mastery and freedom in life. By following Bomas’s proven approach, readers will learn to:
Attain true joy and freedom
Become free from the judgment of Self and others
Tap into one’s own wisdom and embrace happiness
Define what one wants to experience in life
Learn to speak their truth
“Mastering life has nothing to do with rigorous control, and everything to do with curious investigation,” said Bomas. “The Journey of a Sage will open doors people never knew were closed and allow readers to master their own lives instead of floundering in its shadows,” said Bomas.
The Journey of a Sage Book Launch Event
∙ WHAT: Bomas will celebrate the launch of her book with special guests Halley Elise, Carla Van Walsum, and Emily Oliver. They will discuss the principles of life mastery and spirituality. Following the discussion there will be a Q&A, a meet and greet, and a book signing.
∙ WHEN: Thursday, July 21, 2022 from 5:30pm to 7:30pm. Doors open at 5:15pm, presentation starts at 5:45pm.
∙ WHERE: The Boca Raton Innovation Campus, 5000 T-Rex Avenue, Boca Raton, FL.
∙ DETAILS: Free admission, books will be available for purchase. Register here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/kristen-bomas-book-launch-event-the-journey-of-the-sage-tickets-347260404217
About The Journey of a Sage
In her dynamic new work, The Journey of a Sage, renowned South Florida therapist and life mastery guide Kristen Bomas turns traditional psychology on its head with a game-changing approach that invites readers to live beyond the fears that inhibit the path of inner freedom. Kristen guides readers through the teachings she’s developed over nearly three decades of private practice, as well as during her own personal journey. Along the way, the licensed psychotherapist has fine-tuned The Sage’s Template™, a tool that she incorporates into her acclaimed work. With each chapter, Kristen reveals the elements that comprise The Sage’s Template™. Her easily accessible explanations of concepts fundamental to the Template—like love is always truth, external “Other” factors, and the difference between fear-based and love-based emotions—seamlessly build upon one another. Ultimately, readers will put the Template into practice with a true understanding of Self that gives them the ability to become a confident observer of life, extract the wisdom from day-to-day interactions, and define the experiences they wish to have. Learn more at https://www.kristenbomas.com/the-journey-of-the-sage.php.
About Kristen Bomas
Kristen Bomas is a speaker, author, workshop facilitator, licensed psychotherapist, and the creator of The Sage’s Template, a relationship framework for the most anguished and complicated of marriages - the one between yourself and your universe that won’t behave. By addressing the fact that life always ditches the original plan, her work reveals how fear becomes a bedfellow. Trauma gets the better of us. Contentment sees other people. And divorce from our true nature is therefore inevitable. But we can mend this delicate, fractured bond we have to the world around us. If we’re willing to venture beyond the margins of our normal thought patterns...and confront what awaits us there. Kristen invites us to reunite with life, spirit, ambition, community, business partners, and personal genius. With no one-size-fits-all technique, she requires in her clients and the organizations she engages with, a willingness to explore. Because “mastering” life has nothing to do with rigorous control. And everything to do with curious investigation. To learn more, please visit: www.KristenBomas.com.
Melissa Perlman
BlueIvy Communications
+1 561-310-9921
email us here