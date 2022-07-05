Fitness Factory Health Club Announces Acquisition of the Club Metro USA Franchising Brand of Health Clubs in New Jersey
Fitness Factory now operates 15 convenient locations across New Jersey and New York metro areas
We are thrilled to announce our recent expansion to a total of 15 facilities, with additional locations in the works.”EDGEWATER, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, July 5, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Fitness Factory Health Club group of Edgewater, New Jersey, is excited to announce its recent acquisition of eight Club Metro Health Club facilities. This acquisition is significant, as it allows Fitness Factory to now offer franchise
— Dennis Cieri, managing member for Fitness Factory Health Club
opportunities for fitness enthusiasts interested in owning their own health club.
Fitness Factory will be migrating the existing Club Metro Health Clubs into the Fitness Factory name, streamlining operations and positioning the brand to organically grow through franchising opportunities. The transaction bolsters the Fitness Factory brand from seven existing corporate- owned health clubs and eight franchised locations, to a total of 15 health clubs.
“We are thrilled to announce our recent expansion, with additional locations in the works,” said Dennis Cieri, managing member for Fitness Factory Health Club. “We are at ground zero of this exciting opportunity, with many more opportunities for our brand to continue to expand utilizing our real estate, construction and operational expertise. Between the increased awareness of the importance of health and wellness, and the shifting demographics of the population, the health and wellness industry is seeing a massive surge. It’s the perfect moment to jump on board.”
Fitness Factory is known for offering premier fitness and wellness programs to exercise enthusiasts across New Jersey and New York at an affordable price. The company provides great value for product, and offers a hands-on, detailed approach by their home office to assist franchisees.
Learn more about Fitness Factory Health Club at www.fitnessfactorygym.com.
About Fitness Factory Health Club
Fitness Factory Health Club was founded in 1998 by lifelong friends Dennis Cieri and Richard Scarpati. Fitness Factory is an industry-leading fitness and wellness center with 15 convenient locations across New Jersey and New York. Renowned for its premium facilities and affordable programs tailored for both novice and seasoned fitness enthusiasts alike. Fitness Factory Health Club Group offers franchise opportunities for fitness entrepreneurs in the region. For more information, visit www.fitnessfactorygym.com.
Lindsey King
Fitness Factory
+1 732-644-8321
lindsey@fitnessfactorygym.com