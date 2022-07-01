Oregon Workers' Comp Law Firm Shlesinger & deVilleneuve Expands to Portland, OR
Shlesinger & deVilleneuve now serves Portland-area clients. The firm provides legal counsel in workers' compensation cases in the Portland area.PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Shlesinger & deVilleneuve is a team of attorneys and nearly 30 full-time support staff members providing legal counsel to clients throughout Oregon. From the firm's offices throughout the state, Shlesinger & deVilleneuve works to secure justice and compensation for clients in a wide range of personal injury and workers' compensation cases.
"Navigating Oregon's strict workers' compensation laws and other civil statutes require experienced legal representation. Injured workers risk their recoveries if they independently attempt to handle workers' compensation claims without the help of an attorney," says a Shlesinger & deVilleneuve spokesperson.
Shlesinger & deVilleneuve states that the firm takes a "client-focused approach" to every workers' compensation case. "We understand the stress and financial strains that can easily follow a workplace injury in Portland, OR," says the spokesperson. "For example," he continues, "victims often have concerns about the potential cost of the medical treatment they will require or how long they will be unable to work. In addition, some workplace injury victims are responsible for supporting families and may be unable to weather extended periods with no income."
Employers have various legal obligations when processing injured employees' claims for workers' compensation benefits, yet some employers illegally retaliate when injured workers request workers' compensation claim forms. For this reason, the spokesperson explained, injured workers in Portland need legal assistance navigating complex workers' compensation cases.
"Shlesinger & deVilleneuve is ready to assist with client-focused legal counsel and ongoing support," says the spokesperson. "Oregon enforces strict workers' compensation laws," he continues, "and virtually every employer in the state with at least one employee must have workers' compensation insurance coverage. Yet, despite this requirement, many employers fail to meet their legal duties under the state's workers' compensation laws. As a result, many injured workers aren't fully aware of their rights regarding workers' compensation benefits, while others experience interference with their legitimate claims."
The workers' compensation claims process entails submitting forms and supporting documentation to the workers' compensation insurance carrier for a benefits determination. "The average injured worker could encounter various issues with the filing of their claim," says the spokesperson. "We help our clients complete the claim submission process, securing any supporting documentation they must provide to the workers' compensation insurance carrier." Shlesinger & deVilleneuve offers to communicate with insurers on behalf of clients so that their claims are given the attention and consideration they deserve. When there are issues with a claim determination or if a claim is denied, Shlesinger & deVilleneuve says it will guide clients through the appeals process or help them determine alternative legal options.
Work injuries can occur due to the actions of a third party. In this situation, the spokesperson says, the victim needs the assistance of an attorney versed in workers' compensation law and personal injury law for the best chances of maximizing their compensation. While workers' compensation exists to provide financial aid to those afflicted by injuries on the job, the benefits the workers' compensation system offers may not fully cover the total economic and non-economic impact of a workplace injury.
"If a third-party bears fault for the injury," says the Shlesinger & deVilleneuve spokesperson, "this constitutes grounds for civil action. In these situations, injured workers need legal representation from attorneys who can guide them through complex workers' compensation claims and third-party personal injury claims against those responsible for causing their damages."
Shlesinger & deVilleneuve has experience guiding clients through the personal injury claim settlement process. However, when litigation is unavoidable, the firm coalesces their resources and expertise to handle the most challenging litigation.
"Our client-focused approach to workers' compensation claims has enabled us to deliver noteworthy results in a wide variety of past cases. In addition, our personal injury experience ensures that our clients can fully explore their options for legal recourse after exhausting their recovery options from workers' compensation insurance in Portland," says the Shlesinger & deVilleneuve spokesperson.
About Shlesinger & deVilleneuve: The attorneys and support staff of Shlesinger & deVilleneuve have decades of experience serving clients in Eugene, Portland, and surrounding communities in Oregon. Now, workers' compensation claim representation is available to Portland clients from one of the leading Oregon workers' compensation law firms. With years of professional experience securing favorable outcomes in a wide range of difficult cases, Shlesinger & deVilleneuve is positioned to provide comprehensive and compassionate legal counsel for workers' compensation cases in the Portland area.
Review: "Brian Green at Shlesinger & deVilleneuve was absolutely great. He and his staff kept me well informed of exactly what was going on in a very timely manner, supplying me with constant updates. And when the insurance company tried to deny my lost wages for the two months that I couldn't work because of my broken ribs, Brian fought for me and made sure that I got compensated for that lost work time. Being the passenger in a vehicle and being put out of work for two months makes you feel helpless. Brian and Gwen made me feel like I still had a chance and came through the best they possibly could, and I am very thankful." — Ralph Blankenship
