5 Questions About SFMNP Coupons with Druid Cohen June 16, 2022 | 10:41 AM EDT Learn more about 5 Questions About SFMNP Coupons with Druid Cohen

Five Questions with NYSOFA Aging Services Nutrition Consultant Druid Cohen

What is the SFMNP Program? How it Works, and Where to Find Coupons and More Information

Druid Cohen works as a Registered Dietitian for the New York State Office for the Aging. She lives in Schenectady, New York and enjoys helping serve older adults through the agency's nutrition program. In this edition of 5 Questions, Druid provides readers a snapshot of the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program, which opens on July 1.

What IS the Senior Farmers' Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP)?

The SFMNP is part of the NYS Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program, which is a federal program administered by NYS Agriculture and Markets. The goal of the program is to help promote local farmers by expanding their sales at farmers' markets and farm stands, and to foster healthy communities through the consumption of locally grown, fresh fruits and vegetables.

How does the program assist older New Yorkers?

Eligible older adults are provided coupons to redeem for fresh, local fruits and vegetables at participating farmers' markets and farm stands across the state. Link to locations: https://agriculture.ny.gov/farmersmarkets

How long has the program been in place?

The SFMNP was established in 2001 as a USDA pilot program designed to improve the diet and nutrition for older adults. In 2002 the Farm Bill permanently authorized the program and expanded it nationwide.

How can older New Yorkers sign up to receive coupons?

Older adults should contact their local Area Agency on Aging (AAA). Each AAA distributes coupon booklets throughout their county. Visit https://aging.ny.gov/local-offices to find your local office.

Where can caregivers and individuals interested in the program get more information?

More SFMNP information can be obtained by contacting your local AAA. More information about the statewide Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program is also available at https://agriculture.ny.gov/consumer-benefits-farmers-markets