Annual Best Women Inspiring Leaders of 2022 Announced
Local Denver woman among those named to prestigious list
When we help women find work they can do from home there are many benefits, to them personally, to their local economies and communities, and to society, overall - which is a true Win-Win-Win!”DENVER, CO, USA, July 2, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CIO Bulletin has published its annual Best Women Inspiring Leaders of the Year for 2022. Their illustrious list is comprised of women in fields ranging from Customer Experience Persuasion, Private Equity, and Real Estate Acquisition, Development, and Management, to NFTs, Finance, Personal Coaching, and Remote Employment Implementation. While they hail from a wide variety of places, the common thread is their desire to make a difference and the multitudes they inspire.
— Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com
Among the Best Women Inspiring Leaders of the Year is one of Denver’s own, Dawn Wellott, CEO of SmartMomGig.com. Dawn continues to inspire, by action and insight, relentlessly striving to lessen the workload of entrepreneurs and business owners, while providing flexible remote work for, chiefly, stay-at-home professional women.
Envisioned and started before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the culmination of Dawn’s forethought, preparation, and perseverance, SmartMomGig.com, has proven to be a life-line for many businesses and individuals and will continue to grow and thrive, under her direction and leadership, well into the future. The benefits of her endeavors to individuals, businesses, and the economy, in general, is immeasurable.
With the support of her children, family, friends, and the community, Dawn will continue inspiring and leading, setting a great example of what can be accomplished, with intelligence, empathy, ingenuity, and hard work. May we all be so moved, to make such an inspiring difference.
You can find additional information on all of the women chosen for this year’s CIO Bulletin Best Women Inspiring Leaders list, here:
https://www.ciobulletin.com/magazine/2022/best-women-inspiring-leaders-of-the-year-2022
