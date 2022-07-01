SARCOMA FOUNDATION OF AMERICA RESPONDS TO THE DEATH OF GAMER TECHNOBLADE

Technoblade rallied his supporters to raise over $500,000 to date to support sarcoma research. Through these efforts, he leaves a legacy that will impact generations.” — Brandi Felser, CEO

DAMASCUS, MARYLAND, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA) is saddened by the death of Technoblade. The tributes to him through social media are a wonderful example of the type of person he was. Technoblade utilized his significant platform to raise awareness about sarcoma and turn his sarcoma diagnosis into a way to support the entire sarcoma patient community.

“Technoblade rallied his supporters to raise over $500,000 to date to support sarcoma research. This allowed SFA to provide research grants in Technoblade’s name. Through these efforts, he leaves a legacy that will impact generations,” said Brandi Felser, CEO. “Before his passing, SFA invited Technoblade to receive the Courage Award at our 2022 Stand Up to Sarcoma Gala. We look forward to honoring him and his legacy at this important event.”

We share our deepest condolences with Technoblade’s family. They have become part of the SFA family, and we look forward to continuing to fund sarcoma research in his memory.

SFA has set up a dedicated donation page in response to many requests. You can access the page from our homepage at curesarcoma.org. https://www.curesarcoma.org/technoblade-tribute/

Sarcoma is a rare and lethal cancer that is often misdiagnosed and has no early screening options. Sarcomas account for one percent of all diagnosed adult cancers and fifteen to twenty percent of diagnosed childhood cancers. In 2022, an estimated 17,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with sarcoma, and over 7,200 people will die from this disease, 42% of diagnosed cases.

A person diagnosed with sarcoma faces many obstacles. About fifteen percent of sarcomas are found in a metastatic stage, meaning the cancer has already spread to other areas of the body. Often, patients engage with a care provider with very little experience with sarcoma, so the diagnosis may not be considered. It can take years for patients to reach a sarcoma specialist and receive an appropriate diagnosis and treatment. Approximately 50% of sarcomas are totally resistant to surgery, chemotherapy, and radiation. For many of the over 100 histologic subtypes, there is very little research being done and no FDA-approved product. Thus, the extreme need for new therapeutic approaches.

The month of July is officially recognized as Sarcoma Awareness Month, making it especially important that we work to raise more awareness and research funds so that we can change these statistics.

Stand Up to Sarcoma Courage Award

The Courage Award is given annually to sarcoma survivors or advocates who illustrate, through their personal efforts and actions, sarcoma advocacy. These individuals are advocates who inspire others by using their platform on behalf of sarcoma patients and survivors to create hope and a better life for the sarcoma community. Many do not think they have done something special, but they have inspired others and are making a difference for sarcoma patients and their families.

About the Sarcoma Foundation of America

The Sarcoma Foundation of America (SFA), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit charitable organization, is an advocate for increased research to find new and better therapies with which to treat patients with sarcoma. The organization raises money to privately fund grants for sarcoma researchers and conducts education and advocacy efforts on behalf of sarcoma patients. For more information