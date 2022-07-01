Wyoming is winning with WyoLotto®—6 big wins in June

July 1, 2022

Six winners are taking home big checks from hitting prizes on WyoLotto games. The winning tickets were spread across the state and created one of the biggest winning streaks in WyoLotto history.

“The total of these big wins is over $2.75 million, higher than any month this year.” said WyoLotto CEO Jon Clontz.

Clontz added, “This may be the most winners we have had of these high amounts since we launched the lottery.”

The big winnings include:

$200,000 on Powerball® hit June 8 by Joe and his wife Shaylie of Utah after buying tickets at the Kum & Go in Rock Springs. Joe was at the Rock Springs Speedway on May 29 and picked up some Powerball tickets while he was in town.

He said, “ I finally checked my ticket on Father’s Day, and I couldn’t believe it, there were a lot of green numbers on the app.” He added, “It was a pretty good Father’s Day.”

The couple plans to take their three sons to Disneyland and the Daytona 500 to celebrate.

$1,106,658 on Cowboy Draw® hit June 13 by an anonymous winner in Rock Springs at Smith's Food and Drug. The winner was overjoyed by the jackpot win and plans to take some vacations and celebrate with family.

$275,001 on Cowboy Draw hit June 20 by Hank and Kay Szramkowski of Douglas, Wyo. at the Maverik at 1108 W. Yellowstone. The couple said they plan to finish remodeling their home.

Hank added, “Retirement will be that much better with this money.”

Kay said she is excited to take some vacations and just enjoy retirement with her husband. “Our best vacations have been the two of us, and this money can help us do that a little more,” Kay added.

$1,000,000 on Powerball hit June 22 by Jayden Yates of Utah after purchasing his ticket at the Maverik at 350 Front St. in Evanston, Wyo.

“I don’t even know where to begin to explain how I feel,” said Yates.

He said he is setting aside money for his daughter and will buy a home with the money.

$150,000 on Powerball hit June 25 at the Maverik in Torrington, Wyo. – not yet claimed.

$22,000 on 2by2® hit June 27 at Border Beverage in Evanston, Wyo. – not yet claimed.

“These winners represent what the lottery is all about—having fun and changing lives. This has been one of the most incredible months for the lottery when it comes to winners,” said Clontz.