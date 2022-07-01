MDC offers free kayak and yoga combo session July 9 in Blue Springs

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Connect with nature via a kayak and yoga combo when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) offers a Nature Rx program from 7 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, July 9, at the Burr Oak Woods Nature Center in Blue Springs. MDC is offering a monthly series of Nature Rx programs to help people slow down and use the calming effects found in nature to boost health and wellness.

“Paddle around our tranquil pond in the evening light and spike your serotonin,” said Lisa Richter, MDC naturalist. “Bring a mat to enjoy some pond-side yoga led by a certified instructor and learn some soothing mental exercises. Enrich your life by nature immersion to reduce stress, boost immunity, lower blood pressure, improve sleep and many more possible health benefits.”

Scientific studies have shown proven health benefits from immersion in nature. MDC’s Nature Rx program demonstrates ways to connect the human senses and mind with nature. Other upcoming sessions from August through December will include a S’more Night Stroll, Butterfly Picnics, Forest Spa Day, Hammock Hike, and Chillin’ Stroll.

For the July 9 Nature Rx, MDC will provide kayaks and staff can help newcomers with basic kayak skills for paddling in the pond. Lifejackets must be worn by all participants while using kayaks. This program is open to participants ages 18 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4SU.

For upcoming Nature Rx programs and other MDC nature connections, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZHs.