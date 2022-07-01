MDC and KC police will host free Movie Under the Stars July 13 in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and partners will offer a free Movie Under the Stars event from 8:30 to 11 p.m. on Wednesday, July 13, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center in Kansas City. Visitors can tour the outdoor native plant garden and then settle in for a showing of Zootopia. The movie is a partnership between MDC, the Kansas City Police Department, the Waldo Business Association, and HJ’s Community Center.

All ages are invited to this walk-in event, no registration is necessary. Visitors should bring lawn chairs or blankets for the outdoor showing of a family-friendly movie. An MDC naturalist will provide a short nature program to start the event. The movie will start at sunset. Movie snacks will be available. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed.

For information about the Gorman Discovery Center, visit https://mdc.mo.gov/discoverycenter.