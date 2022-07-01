Military Vet and Actor ALEXANDER ANGELIKIS Enlists Danger in Amazon Prime Action-Thriller Series THE TERMINAL LIST
LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Military veteran and actor Alexander Angelikis gets recruited into a dangerous operation recurring in the upcoming Chris Pratt action-thriller conspiracy series, THE TERMINAL LIST, premiering on Amazon Prime beginning July 1st.
Alexander Angelikis emerges in FBI’s elite Hostage Rescue Team in THE TERMINAL LIST on Amazon Prime beginning July 1, 2022
Based on the best-selling novel by former Navy SEAL Jack Carr, THE TERMINAL LIST follows Lt. Commander James Reece (Pratt), who watches his entire Navy SEAL platoon ambushed during a clandestine mission. Shellshocked, Reece returns home, questioning his own recounting of events and facing accusations of culpability. Seeking the truth and vengeance for those responsible, it quickly becomes clear to Reece that dark forces are working against him.
Angelikis emerges in the series as Cody ‘Smitty’ Smith, a former Navy SEAL now serving as a member of the FBI’s elite Hostage Rescue Team (HRT), charged with executing extremely dangerous law enforcement missions.
Led by elite directors Antoine Fuqua and Ellen Kuras, Angelikis is part of an all-cast cast that also includes JD Pardo, Constance Wu, Taylor Kitsch, Riley Keough and Patrick Schwarzeneggar.
Angelikis was excited to be part of this very unique series, adding “A big detail about The Terminal List that made it extra special was the number of Veterans that worked on it. I've never heard of it before on this scale, and I think it brings a whole new level of authenticity to Hollywood. Every tiny detail was attended to, so I know that will hold a special place in the hearts of all our fellow Brothers and Sisters in arms who tune in to watch.”
A Los Angeles native, Angelikis has been building a solid reputation for his talents since setting his sights on acting. He credits his strong and capable single mother for introducing this ‘troubled teen’ to performing by enrolling him in the Young Actors Program and The Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute. After high school, Angelikis decided to enlist in the United States Marine Corps, where he served eight years and was honorably discharged after finishing multiple deployments and a tour in Iraq. In the time following, feeling a bit lost, he joined John Ennis's Theatre and quickly realized his love for acting never left. Encouraged, he used the G.I Bill to enroll in the 2-year conservatory program at The Lee Strasberg Theater and Film Institute.
Since graduating, Angelikis has landed roles in multiple film and television projects and has several more in the works. Most notably, he recurred as Amos the Junkie in the multi-generational Latino crime family drama Tubi Network series, Sangre Negra. He also recently worked alongside former Green Beret and NFL Player Nate Boyer, on the movie MVP, showcasing his real-life efforts to help other veterans through his organization Merging Vets & Players (MVP). Currently, Angelikis is developing his own feature film project and he is slated to begin shooting another short film from director Scott Slone.
