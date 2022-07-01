Surf Live - The First Token to Accommodate Development Of The Surf Industry in The Digital World.

Surf Live - the first Dual Rebase Protocol, 3% Daily Rebase with the intensity to reward up to 6% Daily Via Hyper Wave Pool offering Surf Liquidity Lock For 10 Years by Picklock.

/EIN News/ -- Padang, July 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- $SURF is a Bep20 token that rewards its holders with automatic passive interest payments every 5 minutes over the lifespan of 15 years until the maximum supply of 3.25 billion tokens has been reached. The SURF Auto-Stake feature is a simple yet cutting-edge function called Buy-Hold-Dual Earn, that provides the ultimate ease of use for $SURF holders. Buy-Hold-Dual Earn - By simply buying and holding a $SURF token to the wallet to earn rebase rewards as interest payments directly into the wallet. The tokens will increase every 5 minutes. Using a Positive Rebase formula, SURF makes it possible for token distribution to be paid directly proportional to the epoch rebase rewards, worth 0.01027% every 5 minutes epoch period of the total amount of $SURF tokens held in the wallet. The rebase rewards are distributed to all $SURF holders. SURF holders receive Up to 3% daily rebase, annual compound interest of 4,878,846.42% for Year 1. This is the Highest APY in Crypto Universe.

The Treasury plays an essential part in Surf Token. It provides three extremely critical functions for the growth and sustainability of Surf. The treasury functions as additional financial support for the SIF. This additional support can become important in the event of an extreme price drop of the $SURF token or an unforeseen black-swan event. It helps to establish a floor value for the $SURF token. The treasury is also used to fund new Surf products, services, and projects that will expand and provide more value to the Surf community as well as providing funding for marketing.

SIF is the acronym for the SURF Insurance Fund which is a separate wallet in the Surf Token system. The SIF uses an algorithm that backs the Rebase Rewards and is supported by a portion of the buy and sell trading fees that accrue in the SIF wallet. In simple terms, the staking rewards (rebase rewards) which are distributed every 5 minutes are backed by the SIF parameter, thus ensuring a high and stable interest rate for $SURF token holders.

SURF Hyper Wave To Give Double Reward Up To 6% Daily Reward Only for Loyal SURF Holder. Invite Your Friend Here and Get Extra Reward. This Is Our Dual Rebase System To support SURF Price and Liquidity. Check Our Dapp for Detail. APY stands for Annual Percentage Yield. This measures the real rate of return on the principal amount by taking into account the effect of compounding interest. In the case of SURF, your $SURF tokens represent your principal, and the compound interest is added periodically on every Rebase event (Every 5 minutes), otherwise known as an 'Epoch.'

Why Choose SURF?

-First Dual Rebase Protocol, 3% Daily Rebase - 4,878,846.42% In 1 Year.

-Double Your Reward Up to 6% Daily Via Hyper Wave Pool

-Surf Liquidity Lock For 10 Years by Pinklock

-Probit Global And PancakeSwap Listing After Fairlaunch

-New Anti Dump, Dynamic Tax Sell System

-Dapps Ready, Check Hyper Wave To Get Unlimited Referral Bonus

