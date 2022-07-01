Missouri Attorney General Statement on Proposed Municipal Efforts to Fund Abortion

Jul 1, 2022, 09:56 AM by AG Schmitt

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement on efforts to authorize taxpayer dollars to fund travel to other states to obtain abortions:

“Using hard-earned taxpayer dollars, whether it be ARPA funds or other forms of revenue, to fund abortions is plainly illegal under Missouri law. St. Louis City and County, and Kansas City, and any others who attempt to authorize taxpayer-funded abortions will be met with a lawsuit from the Missouri Attorney General’s Office.”



As RSMo. 188.205 states, “It shall be unlawful for any public funds to be expended for the purpose of performing or assisting an abortion, not necessary to save the life of the mother, or for the purpose of encouraging or counseling a woman to have an abortion not necessary to save her life.”



Municipalities like Kansas City, St. Louis County, and St. Louis City have announced efforts to use taxpayer dollars to fund abortion.