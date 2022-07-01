Introducing MedicaEx.com: the B2B Marketplace for Medical Devices
The MedicaEx.com platform connects medical device manufacturers, distributors and healthcare professionals.TAICHUNG, TAIWAN, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On a mission to connect suppliers with B2B buyers of medical devices and equipment, MedicaEx.com offers the convenience of a one-stop online marketplace, allowing users to connect with leads internationally and boost their businesses.
According to MedicaEx General Manager Luke Yang, research shows that 90% of B2B businesses conduct their research online before making purchasing decisions. 31% of B2B businesses use email newsletters as a way to nurture leads, while an average of twelve online searches are made before making a purchase from a specific brand.
“Our platform is proving to be a phenomenal timesaver for all concerned,” says Yang. “MedicaEx showcases exceptional medical equipment and technology from all over the world. The platform is easy to use, and a great way for companies to get exposure for their products.”
With a choice of a basic or premium plan, MedicaEx offers a number of features:
• Online and offline channels, with exposure at Live Trade Shows
• Press release publication to increase brand awareness
• The opportunity to showcase products and maximize SEO
• Insertion of a backlink to a company website
• And a lot more.
“If you’re a manufacturer, our platform is the best way for you to showcase your products. And if you’re a distributor, you can connect with a seller to access the products you need. You can also publish your research or news on our blog!” concludes Yang.
The platform currently has a community of over 20,000 subscribers, over 30 medical exhibition partners, and offers exposure to over 100,000 individuals in the medical field.
For more information about this innovative platform, visit the website at https://medicaex.com
About the Company
The B2B marketplace for medical devices, MedicaEx.com is committed to connecting medical device manufacturers, distributors and healthcare professionals in one single place. Users can also leverage the online marketplace to generate leads through business directories, product showcases, and press releases.
