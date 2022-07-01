Akash and Trapperx Team Up in India for "Back to Bombay," a Multi-Lingual Track that Transcends Cultures
Akash and Trapperx teamed up to create a multi-lingual track that transcends cultures. "Back to Bombay" is available on all streaming platforms worldwide.NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Back to Bombay" is the second track in a trio of spring/summer releases for Indian Hip-pop artist Akash. In this track, Akash teams up with popular Indian producer and performer, Trapperx to create a multi-lingual track that transcends cultures.
"Back to Bombay" is a classic love story about a boy pining over a girl who he cannot stop thinking about but is unable to express his feelings towards her. The Hindi chorus details his infatuation while Akash's verse explains how the protagonist is grappling with his feelings rapping, Aye, look you in your eyes, and I don't know what to say/I don't know what to say/So I let the song talk for me/Talk for me, ‘cuz I don't know what to say."
The music video for "Back to Bombay" is a true homecoming. Akash is of Indian descent but lives in America. He only feels at home in his favorite city Bombay with his friends and family. This vlog-style music video follows Akash and his frequent musical collaborator, Trapperx. They travel through India, visiting their favorite spots from restaurants to malls and recording music at the studio! This music video is a celebration of Akash's fans and a city that is so special to him.
Akash Ahuja is a New York-based Indian musical artist best known for seamlessly fusing modern pop and hip-hop with classical Indian sounds to mold a sound all his own. Fostering his love of music from a very young age, Akash brought his passion to light in 2020 with his first official release, "Affection," charting on iTunes Hip-Hop Top 50.
Akash has garnered international fame as the First Indian on a Times Square Billboard. He's played sold-out concerts in India and featured in Canada's Desi-Fest, a festival that celebrates the South Asian community. Most recently, Akash has sat down with music mogul and CEO of 300 Entertainment Kevin Liles on the Youtube Series' Club 300 Unplugged' to talk about his music and how he is able to fund his own journey.
Trapperx is an immensely talented 23-year-old Jaipur, India-based music producer, disc jockey, and audio engineer. Trapperx showed a deep interest in music when he was only nine years old. Trapperx became the first Indian Producer in the State of Rajasthan to cross 600K Streams on his track "By My Side" with Akash Ahuja. Trapperx's rise in the Indian music scene has gained support from Tiesto, Yellow Claw, Dimitri Vegas, Tay Keith, and more. He's been part of 2 platinum hit records and working on some of the mainstream artists globally. We can expect Trapper's upcoming releases with Fetty Wap, Bella, Nuaspect, Harjas, Ikka, and more.
"Back to Bombay" is available on all streaming platforms worldwide.
