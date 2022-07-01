Submit Release
News Search

There were 959 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,259 in the last 365 days.

Matthew Menard, CPA, Joins Middlesex Federal as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Menard, CPA, Middlesex Federal's New SVP and Chief Financial Officer

Matthew Menard, CPA joins Middlesex Federal Senior Management Team

Middlesex Federal hires Wolf & Company, P.C. Senior Manager to lead the Bank's finance and accounting teams.

We are very excited to have Matt join our Senior Management Team. His keen intellect and extensive background in financial services will be critical as we continue to grow the Bank.”
— John Wiseman, Middlesex Federal President and CEO
SOMERVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middlesex Federal is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Menard as Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. He will lead the Bank's finance and accounting teams.

Matt is a member of the Financial Managers Society (Boston Chapter), American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a proud supporter of the Be Like Brit Foundation, Inc. Matt earned his Master's in Public Accountancy from Bryant University and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Bentley University. Before joining Middlesex Federal, Matt was Senior Audit Manager at Wolf & Company, P.C.

"We are very excited to have Matt join our Senior Management Team," said John Wiseman, Middlesex Federal's President and CEO. "His keen intellect and extensive background in financial services, including internal audit controls, tax, risk management, and financial reporting, will be critical as we continue to grow the Bank."

Middlesex Federal is a full-service community bank headquartered in Davis Square, Somerville, with branch offices in Teele Square, Somerville, Medford Square, Medford, and a Loan Center located on Highland Avenue in Davis Square. Middlesex Federal offers Residential, C&I and Commercial Real Estate loans as well as deposit services, including free checking, free ATMs, and online & mobile banking. For more than 130 years, Middlesex Federal has understood the importance of local decision-making. The Bank remains committed to building strong, long-term personal and business relationships with neighbors throughout the Greater Boston community.

Linda Dinkel
Middlesex Federal Savings
+1 617-315-1558
email us here

You just read:

Matthew Menard, CPA, Joins Middlesex Federal as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.