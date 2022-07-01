Matthew Menard, CPA, Joins Middlesex Federal as Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
We are very excited to have Matt join our Senior Management Team. His keen intellect and extensive background in financial services will be critical as we continue to grow the Bank.”SOMERVILLE, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Middlesex Federal is pleased to announce the appointment of Matthew Menard as Senior Vice President – Chief Financial Officer. He will lead the Bank's finance and accounting teams.
Matt is a member of the Financial Managers Society (Boston Chapter), American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and Massachusetts Society of Certified Public Accountants. He is also a proud supporter of the Be Like Brit Foundation, Inc. Matt earned his Master's in Public Accountancy from Bryant University and a Bachelor of Science in accounting from Bentley University. Before joining Middlesex Federal, Matt was Senior Audit Manager at Wolf & Company, P.C.
"We are very excited to have Matt join our Senior Management Team," said John Wiseman, Middlesex Federal's President and CEO. "His keen intellect and extensive background in financial services, including internal audit controls, tax, risk management, and financial reporting, will be critical as we continue to grow the Bank."
Middlesex Federal is a full-service community bank headquartered in Davis Square, Somerville, with branch offices in Teele Square, Somerville, Medford Square, Medford, and a Loan Center located on Highland Avenue in Davis Square. Middlesex Federal offers Residential, C&I and Commercial Real Estate loans as well as deposit services, including free checking, free ATMs, and online & mobile banking. For more than 130 years, Middlesex Federal has understood the importance of local decision-making. The Bank remains committed to building strong, long-term personal and business relationships with neighbors throughout the Greater Boston community.
